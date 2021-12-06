St. Louis ranked 2nd most ‘Sinful City’ in America in new report

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is being called one of the most “Sinful Cities” in America according to a new report by personal-finance site WalletHub.

The report found St. Louis was the 2nd most “Sinful City” right behind Las Vegas which claimed the top spot.

WalletHub says the holidays are known for indulging on food and spending. To determine the most wicked places in America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

The company says all sins are not created, or distributed, equally. WalletHub compared 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Sinfulness of St. Louis (1=Most Sinful; 91=Avg.):

1 st – Anger & Hatred

– Anger & Hatred 8 th – Jealousy

– Jealousy 1 st – Excesses & Vices

– Excesses & Vices 38 th – Lust

– Lust 48 th – Vanity

– Vanity 11th – Laziness

St. Louis was tied for 1 with Kansas City and four other cities for Anger and Hate. That was calculated by looking at the most violent crimes per capita.

When it comes to jealousy, WalletHub determined that by looking at the number of thefts per capita. St. Louis was tied for number 1 with five other cities including Springfield, Mo.

Here are the top ten most Sinful Cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN

You can see the full report on WalletHub’s website.