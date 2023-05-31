ST. LOUIS – Whether you’re a fan of toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, barbecue porksteaks or something else dear to St. Louis, the culinary landscape offers a little bit of something for everyone. So much that the Gateway City has earned new praise in the world of food.

St. Louis has been named one of the best cities in the world “to try local food,” according to a new report from TasteAtlas. Out of 100 cities worldwide praised for high-quality food, St. Louis ranked within the Top 30.

According to TasteAtlas, St. Louis and other destinations recognized “are the best cities in the world to feed yourself, not your ego.” To rank 100 cities, a research team compiled data on the best local and regional dishes served in qualified cities, the average rating of the national dishes served in that city, and the average Google rating of the best traditional restaurants in that city.

St. Louis ranked 29th among all cities and sixth among U.S. cities recognized in the list with a 4.49 overall ranking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three of four best cities were in Italy, led by Florence. New York City was named the best U.S. city “to try local food,” according to the rankings.

Before this ranking, St. Louis was recognized as one of the “Next Great Food Cities” by Food & Wine Magazine. For a closer look at some of the best “local” foods in St. Louis, click here for an analysis from TripSavvy.com.