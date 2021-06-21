St. Louis ranks 13 on list of most USPS letter carriers attacked by dogs

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Postal Service is reminding dog owners how to keep letter carriers and dogs safe after 5,800 USPS employees were attacked by dogs in 2020.

National Dog Bite Awareness week was from Saturday, June 12 to Friday, June 18.

St. Louis had the 13th highest amount of dog bites in 2020 with 28 incidents. Kansas City ranked 12th with 32 incidents. Houston had the most amount of dog bites last year with 73 incidents.

Since letter carriers usually arrive at homes around the same time each day, the USPS ask that owners have “their dog secured as the carrier approaches their property for delivery” to limit interactions between the dog and the letter carrier.

Below is a list of recommendations from the USPS to keep everyone safe:

Remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.

When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs: Inside the house or behind a fence Away from the door or in another room On a leash



The USPS also gave a list of things letter carriers can do in order to stay safe. They said letter carriers are all taught to do the following:

Don’t startle a dog.

Keep your eyes on the dog.

Never assume a dog won’t bite.

If entering a yard, make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog.

Never attempt to pet or feed a dog

Place your foot against an outward swinging door.

