St. Louis ranks among the top cities for young professionals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of people working remotely has risen dramatically during the pandemic. It is a trend that may stick around once COVID-19 restrictions are completely lifted. But, most employers say that employees should be in the office at least three days a week.

SmartAsset ranked the best cities where young professionals are living in 2021. St. Louis ranks among the top places to live and work. They compared the largest 150 US cities on nine factors including affordability, workforce demographics, and entertainment options.

St. Louis comes in at fourth place in SmartAsset’s rankings behind Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, and Cincinnati. It is a very affordable place to live with a low cost of living at around $20,300 and the ninth-lowest average rent at $828.

Workers in St. Louis are also earning more. The median earnings rate for full time workers has increased nearly 19% from 2015 to 2019. That is the 22nd largest increase among the 150 largest US cities.

SmartAsset used nine metrics to rank the cities. See the reasoning behind their ranking and the full list here. They also have a calculator to choose the right type of home or apartment for you.