St. Louis ranks among top 10 most fun cities in America

ST. LOUIS — It’s official: St. Louis is one of the most fun cities in America, according to a new report from personal finance site WalletHub.

The Lou came in at No. 20 on the list of most fun cities, ranking one spot higher than Los Angeles.



For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities in the U.S. across three categories — entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs.

Here’s how St. Louis ranked in each of those categories:

25th in entertainment and recreation

18th in nightlife and parties

42nd in costs

While the concept of “fun” can be subjective, WalletHub defined a fun city as a place that has a little bit of “everything for everyone.”

“In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, your family, or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together,” Adam McCann, a financial writer for WalletHub, stated in the report.

Check out which cities made the top 20:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Tampa, Florida Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Diego, California Cincinnati, Ohio Washington, D.C. Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri