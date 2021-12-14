St. Louis ranks among top 10 most fun cities in America

ST. LOUIS — It’s official: St. Louis is one of the most fun cities in America, according to a new report from personal finance site WalletHub.

The Lou came in at No. 20 on the list of most fun cities, ranking one spot higher than Los Angeles.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities in the U.S. across three categories — entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs.

Here’s how St. Louis ranked in each of those categories:

  • 25th in entertainment and recreation
  • 18th in nightlife and parties
  • 42nd in costs

While the concept of “fun” can be subjective, WalletHub defined a fun city as a place that has a little bit of “everything for everyone.”

“In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, your family, or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together,” Adam McCann, a financial writer for WalletHub, stated in the report.

Check out which cities made the top 20:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Atlanta, Georgia
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. New York, New York
  11. Tampa, Florida
  12. Denver, Colorado
  13. Portland, Oregon
  14. Seattle, Washington
  15. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  16. San Diego, California
  17. Cincinnati, Ohio
  18. Washington, D.C.
  19. Houston, Texas
  20. St. Louis, Missouri

