St. Louis ranks in the top 20 most fun cities in America

ST. LOUIS – A study by WalletHub ranks St. Louis as the 20th most fun city in America.

In finding cities with the largest variety of fun and cost-effection options, WalletHub used 65 key metrics when comparing more than 180 cities across the country. The metrics ranged from fitness centers per capita to movie costs, and the average open hours of breweries.

In the study, St. Louis scored 46.34 points, ranking it at No. 20, while Kansas City, Missouri, scored 37.82 points, putting the city at No. 56.

WalletHub ranked Las Vegas as the most fun city in America.