ST. LOUIS – Attention, true crime enthusiasts! According to a study by Upgraded Points, St. Louis ranks among the top 10 of the 20 best U.S. cities for true crime tourism. The surge in popularity of true crime podcasts, TV shows, and documentaries has significantly contributed to the interest in this niche form of tourism.

True crime tourism involves the practice of visiting locations associated with real-life crimes or infamous criminal events. Those who partake in true crime tourism typically seek to explore the sites where notable crimes occurred, delve into the details of the cases, and immerse themselves in the history and context of these incidents.

St. Louis was placed in the tenth spot overall in the best places for true crime tourism. When analyzed in specific categories, St. Louis secured the second position in two categories, tying with Kansas City.

The categories in which St. Louis ranked second were “Cities with the Highest Violent Crime Rates” and “Most Dangerous Cities for Serial Killer Victims.” Interestingly, Kansas City shared the second position with St. Louis in the “Cities with the Highest Violent Crime Rates” category.

The study also revealed that St. Louis boasts three true crime tours, although it did not specify their names. This year, there was a True Crime Walking Tour in the Soulard neighborhood. The Missouri Historical Society has many walking and bus tours, extending beyond the iconic arch.

While some people may be interested in true crime tourism out of morbid curiosity, others might find the psychology of crime, the criminal justice system, or the historical significance of particular events to be fascinating.