St. Louis rape suspect freed from jail charged with murder

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man freed from jail while awaiting a trial on a rape charge is now charged with murder in his neighbor’s death.

St. Louis police say 48-year-old Antione Miller was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 65-year-old Damon Hill in north St. Louis.

Hill was shot Monday inside a car parked in the neighborhood where he lived.

Miller was freed from jail in 2019 after a federal judge ordered city judges to start holding hearings on defendants’ ability to pay before setting bail.

Miller had been in jail since 2017 because he was unable to pay a $75,000 bond after being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl.