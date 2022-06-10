ST. LOUIS – Federal agents and local police indicted 14 people involved in the “55 Boyz” fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Several popular local rappers with promising careers were among the suspects indicted in April. Seven others were added to the indictment Wednesday.

The “55 Boyz” group is accused of drug trafficking and gun violence throughout St. Louis, but particularly along neighborhoods bordering Interstate 55. The Department of Justice say that the leaders of the group are Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25. They both have large followings on Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify.

Other suspects include Tony Evans, 32, Araven Johnson, 27, Douglas Simpson, 33, Jeffrey Moore, 24, Shawn Liggins, 20, Omar Lewis, 21, Willie Lindsey, 42, Jamond “Huncho” Dismukes, 21, Travon Weatherspoon, 31, Birtha Lindsey, 41, and Erik Simmons, 28.

All defendants face a felony charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Some were also charged with more crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says that nine pistols, two vehicles, and more than $84,000 in cash were seized during the investigation.