St. Louis real estate list prices increase over $15k from Jan. to Feb., report says

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area real estate’s median listing price has gone up by $17,000 from January to February according to Realtor.com’s monthly housing trends report.

U.S. homes hit an all-time high median listing price of $392,000 in February, according to that report.

It found that the St. Louis metro area’s median listing price is $266,000. The listing price compared to last year went up 5.8 percent. The listing price per square foot compared to last year increased by 7.9 percent. On-trend with the rest of the country, the active listing count in February 2022 compared to February 2021 decreased by 22.9 percent, and the new listing count also decreased by 8.4 percent. The report found the median amount of time St. Louis area listings stayed on the market was 62 days.

On the other side of the state, the report said Kansas City’s median listing price is $388,000. The listing price compared to last year went up by 10.7 percent. The listing price per square foot compared to last year increased by 16.8 percent. Compared to last year, Kansas City’s amount of active listings only decreased by half a percent, and new listings compared to last year increased by 15.6 percent. The report found Kansas City area listings spent a similar amount of time on the market as St. Louis area listings with 66 days.