St. Louis realtor’s YouTube channel leads to HGTV show ‘Call the Closer’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – HGTV’s new reality TV show called Call the Closer may change the way you buy your next home, according to Realtor.com. The program is produced in St. Louis and features Lauren Risley, 37, who is a local real estate agent and a St. Charles native. She helps picky buyers find their dream homes by fixing them up.

The first episode of Call the Closer is on HGTV’s website. Risley starts the series with this monologue:

“Every day people are navigating the daunting process of buying a home. For a select few the journey is harder than most. That’s when they come to me. I am a seasoned real estate agent with over a decade of renovation experience. I help my clients get past their hangups. So they can finally find the right home. My methods are not traditional but my clients know that I always have their back. Then I work with my team to design and renovate and turn their house into the home of their dreams. That’s why they call me the closer.”

Risley helps buyers achieve their dreams by renovating the homes that they’re buying. It is a winning combination that mixes two types of reality shows commonly seen on cable television.

How did a St. Louis realtor end up on HGTV? Risley started posting videos of her work online to promote her realty business. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has an extensive profile on her that you can read here.

Coolfire studios saw the clips and pitched them to the cable channel. The production company is also known for another St. Louis reality TV hit, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s. They presented them to HGTV and they liked the concept.

Coolfire Studios posted this message to Facebook this summer, “We are especially thrilled that this series is set and filmed in our hometown of Saint Louis. Even though we are just announcing it now, this project has been a labor of love for over two years. Our employees have worked tirelessly to make this show a reality.”

You can see one of Risley’s YouTube episodes from three years ago here:

Risley operates a real-estate business from Sunset Hills. You can learn more about her business and see all of the past projects here.

New episodes air every Monday at 9:00 pm and feature homes in the St. Louis area.

Episode One: The Perfectionists – Kirkwood, MO

Episode Two: The Anchor Problem – Holly Hills, MO

Episode Three: The Investors – Compton Heights, MO

Episode Four: The Overanalyzers – Brentwood, MO

Episode Five: The First Timers – Ladue, MO

Episode Six: The Researchers – Central West End, MO

Episode Seven: Champagne Taste Beer Budget – Creve Coeur, MO

Episode Eight: The Out of Towners – Glendale, MO