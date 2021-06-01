St. Louis receives $249M in federal stimulus funds

ST. LOUIS – The federal government sent nearly a quarter-billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds to St. Louis City last week, Mayor Tishaura Jones said Tuesday.
The city’s Stimulus Advisory Board released a 13-page proposal detailing its recommendations in spending the first $68 million in ARP money.
The group identified six priorities for funding: critical health needs, housing assistance, support for the unhoused, economic relief, youth jobs, and expanding internet access.
The advisory board will hold a public hearing Thursday to receive feedback on what to do with the funds. The meeting will be held on Zoom and anyone interested in speaking during the public comments section must sign-up beforehand.
You can read the full proposal below:
