St. Louis receives $50 million in low-income housing funds; 600 units to be preserved, constructed

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis recently received almost $50 million in low-income housing tax credits. The funds will be used to construct and preserve an estimated 600 units across the city, according to a press release.
Below are the projects that will receive funding:
- The Brewery Apartments – 139 rehab units
- Baden School Apartments – 50 rehab units
- Hillvale Apartments – 146 rehab units
- Marquette Homes – 60 new and rehab units
- Metropolitan Village Apartments – 147 rehab units
- Elliot Place – 39 new units
- 48 Fields Place at Natural Bridge – 50 new units
“Expanding affordable housing is critical for St. Louis working families,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in the press release. “Addressing root causes of crime like housing instability will make St. Louis safer, and the resources my administration has procured will help increase the availability of affordable housing in our city.”