St. Louis receives $50 million in low-income housing funds; 600 units to be preserved, constructed

The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri along the banks of the Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS – The city of St. Louis recently received almost $50 million in low-income housing tax credits. The funds will be used to construct and preserve an estimated 600 units across the city, according to a press release.

Below are the projects that will receive funding:

The Brewery Apartments – 139 rehab units

Baden School Apartments – 50 rehab units

Hillvale Apartments – 146 rehab units

Marquette Homes – 60 new and rehab units

Metropolitan Village Apartments – 147 rehab units

Elliot Place – 39 new units

48 Fields Place at Natural Bridge – 50 new units

“Expanding affordable housing is critical for St. Louis working families,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in the press release. “Addressing root causes of crime like housing instability will make St. Louis safer, and the resources my administration has procured will help increase the availability of affordable housing in our city.”