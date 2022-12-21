A fallen leaf in the grass at sunrise, covered in early morning frost in the first days of winter.

ST. LOUIS — As of Thursday, December 22, our area is under a Winter Storm Watch and a Wind Chill Watch. St. Louis is warning residents to take precautions both during and after the storm.

The forecast calls for showers, subzero wind chills, and strong gusts. Residents should remain cautious when traveling and keep an eye on local media, the City’s website, and City Emergency Management, CEMA, social media accounts for updates. Sign up for NotifySTL weather alerts on the city’s website.

Crews from the St. Louis Streets Department will begin winterizing on Wednesday at noon. During snowstorms, they will salt and plow the roads. Rain before snow makes road preparation difficult.

The city of St. Louis has 450 kilometers of snow walkways; residents are asked not to park on them. The city will clean and treat major thoroughfares first, followed by secondary ones.

The City of St. Louis and the NWS St. Louis recommend that you travel with a full tank of gas and a winter storm kit. A shovel, torch, cellphone, food, water, blankets, and warm clothing should all be included in this kit. Expect a slower pace of travel.

Bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and sharp turns necessitate special vigilance. For Missouri road information, call 1-888-275-6636 or download the MODOT Travelers Map app.

Power outages can be caused by snow on tree limbs and heavy winds. Report downed electricity lines to Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583. Ameren reminds residents that they can receive alerts by texting REG to AMEREN (263736).

Snow might make matters worse. Shoveling snow can result in weariness, thirst, back pain, and heart attacks. Stretch before shoveling, and just lift small amounts at a time.

This year, the Department of Human Services (DHS) in St. Louis ensured that all city-funded shelters were open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you or someone you know is in need of housing, dial 2-1-1. Daytime warming centers can be found on the City’s website or by dialing 2-1-1.

Heatupstlouis.org assists seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families with their winter heating costs. To qualify, go to heatupstlouis.org or call 314-241-0001.