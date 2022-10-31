ST. LOUIS – Trick-or-treaters of all ages can visit one of these locations to display their costumes, collect candy, and participate in a variety of activities.

Greg Hayes is the City’s Parks and Recreation Director and Forestry Director, he said the city’s recreation centers offer a fun and safe place to celebrate Halloween in their community. He adds staff have worked hard to make this Halloween special.

In addition to the Cherokee Community Center, which will be open to kids and families from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Buder Community Center is hosting a Halloween bash from 4:00 p.m. to 8: 00 p.m.

The Gamble Community Center is also hosting their Halloween party from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a spooktacular fall festival from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the 12th and Park Rec Center.

The Wohl community is hosting a Haunted Hallway and Candy Giveaway from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while Tandy community center is having a Halloween party from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Marquette recreation center has Halloween festivities going on Monday night as well from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.