St. Louis region honors MLK’s legacy

ST. LOUIS – From southern Illinois to St. Louis County, the life and legacy civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being honored.

Festivities began at Fountain Park in St. Louis with the annual MLK Peace Walk. Many will likely stop by the park Monday to admire the lone statue of Dr. King in Missouri.

The Urban League will lead an event on Monday starting at its headquarters. After the event, there will be another large-scale food, toiletries, and PPE distribution event to serve more than 2,000 families.

The MLK 5k Walk returns to Heman Park in University City on Monday morning as well.

There’s a name change for one event – the MLK Motorcade is now the MLK Votercade this year. That celebration will still be held at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis.

While St. Louis Public Schools will be closed, Kirkwood schools will recognize Dr. King with a drive-through event.