ST. LOUIS – An unseasonably warm day Tuesday meant people were out, making the most of the weather. Living in Missouri can sometimes mean we get days when the sun is shining, with a high of 60 degrees in January.

Whenever it is above 50 degrees, a group of friends gets together at Forest Park to play handball.

“It’s a weird, warm day in January,” said Logan Philpott. “I couldn’t wait to get out of work to come out here and play handball with some of these guys.”

“We’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been coming here since 1996,” said Cary Ball Sr.

Ball said anyone who comes out to Forest Park is welcome to play handball.

“We always welcome the newcomers, and we teach the younger guys the game because, at some point, we’re not going to be able to play the game,” he said.

“It has been one of my favorite things that I have been learning in the past year; is hanging out with like you said different age groups and just learning the game too,” Philpott said.

Handball is all about teamwork, cracking jokes, and encouragement.

Across town, some people are taking advantage of the nice day by trying their luck with the Mega Millions lottery and dreaming about what they would do with the $1 billion prize.

“Buy a house. I got a son on the way next month. So I mean, if I buy a house that’s going to be a lot less work I’ve got to do,” said Seth Croxton. “And then get a boat, I really want a boat.”

“I would give back to my community. I would bring resources that we need in my community,” said Christine Burns. “I would also take care of some of my needs.”

The weather on Wednesday is expected to be warm as well.