ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month.

The siren tests have been called off in the past over concerns of severe weather. It could be confusing if there are storm clouds on the horizon and a tornado siren test happening at the same time.

The one-minute tests are usually followed by a voiced announcement. Remember, today’s siren is only a test.

You can report an issue with the sirens in St. Louis County by calling 314-615-9551 or send a detailed email to ecc@stlouiscountymo.gov. Report a malfunction in St. Charles County by calling 636-949-3023. People in the City of St. Louis should call the Citizen’s Service Bureau at 314-622-480.