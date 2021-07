ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis is looking for people to foster three mother Weimaraners and their 13 mixed puppies.

The dogs were to be euthanized at an animal control due to lack of space. The puppies are about eight weeks old and are no longer nursing, according to the organization’s Facebook post.

“We’re also told they are all are very sweet,” the Facebook post states.

To foster a dog, email Christina@strayrescue.org or visit strayrescue.org/foster.