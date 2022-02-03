St. Louis residents help neighbors shovel out of the snow

ST. LOUIS — As snowfall totals increased throughout the St. Louis region, people were out in full force helping their neighbors clear pathways and get through the storm.

In downtown St. Louis, road crews were out in full force digging their communities out from under the snow.

“We started at 1:00 a.m., and we’ve been working ever since,” said Erik Goebel, owner of A Greener Space Lawn & Landscaping.

A Greener Space has been working with Gullet Contracting to salt, shovel, and plow.

“To say it’s hard is a bit of an understatement,” said Goebel. “You’re out here in the weather. You’re cold, and then you’re hot working. You’re shoveling quite literally all day, just chasing the snow.”

In Kirkwood, 6-year-old Jackson Barthelmass shoveled snow for neighbors in need. For years, he has helped those around him, including senior citizens and people with disabilities.

“It makes me feel really good and thankful and stuff,” he said. “It really makes me entertained, and I get away from my tablets and spend time with my daddy.”

His father, Scott Barthelmass, showed him the importance of helping others.

“It’s just kind of a thing where we were taught him to give back to the community and help out the community,” the dad said. “Make it a little better.”

In north St. Louis County, homes were snowed in for miles. Lawrence Hoye, the owner of Hoye Creek Lawn & Landscaping, was there to help some residents. At 14, Hoye has grown his business to adapt with the seasons.

“Full service, you know driveways, whatever, everything they want,” said Hoye Creek Lawn & Landscaping Owner, Lawrence Hoye.

He’s been working alongside his friend and employee, Eric.

“It’s been fun,” Eric said. “Every time we work, we come out here, have a laugh, talking to each other and stuff.”

Their ambition drove them to shovel more than 15 homes since the snowstorm began with clients calling nonstop.

“Just looking at our future and where we want to go has motivated us to start while we’re young, so we have everything set in stone,” said Hoye.