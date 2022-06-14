ST. LOUIS — Dangerous heat in the St. Louis region had most people trying to stay inside to keep cool, but it’s not that easy for Pleasant View Garden Apartments residents like Cherrie Taylor.

“My air conditioner hasn’t worked for three years, and I’ve been here for three years and it hasn’t worked,” Taylor said.

Taylor spent one of the hottest days of the year trying to figure out why she was being evicted.

“I don’t know where it came from. I don’t even know where it came from. How did I get to stay there this long and owing you $2,000? You know, I don’t understand that,” she said.

Like Taylor, Whitney Henry is having the same problem at the Ferguson apartment complex. Henry said she doesn’t have an AC unit.

“If I take you in there right now my thermometer reads about 89-90 degrees in my unit,” she said.

Henry shares the apartment with her 10-year-old daughter who has eczema.

“Hot and eczema do not mix. Sweat and eczema doesn’t mix. Her skin breaks out terribly, like seriously why do we gotta stay like this?” she said.

Pleasant View Garden management declined our request for an interview.

“It’s 93 degrees, and as it gets deeper into the evening, it’s fixing to get hotter and hotter,” said Henry. “We fixing to go right now and go and try to sit somewhere in a restaurant and get a sandwich or something to stay cool.”

With no solution or response from management, like Henry, all Taylor can do is hope the air conditioning gets fixed.

“Just go sit in the house sit on the porch try to keep cool,” Taylor said.