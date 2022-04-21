ST. LOUIS – Mother’s Day is coming up and a common way to celebrate is to take mom to brunch! One of the country’s 100 best brunch spots in America is in St. Louis.

Brasserie by Niche in the Central West End made OpenTable’s list.

OpenTable’s data showed reservations for Mother’s Day is up by 39% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 and 13% compared to 2021.

California has the most amount of restaurants on the list with 18 across the state. Nevada comes in second with nine on the list, and Texas has eight.