St. Louis restaurant to address liquor license violation at city hearing

ST. LOUIS – A downtown St. Louis restaurant will speak at a hearing with the city tomorrow morning about recent liquor license issues.

This comes as Reign Restaurant is the scene of a recent wave of violence surrounding the venue. Just as recent as Tuesday night, the city confirmed there was a shooting behind the business.

In recent months, multiple fights, assaults, and shootings have occurred.

The hearing will be held by a division of the Department of Public Safety which will listen to the owner’s case on how to fix these recent issues.

“It definitely raises some concerns that it’s ongoing, but again we know that the violent incidents that are happening downtown are not just about one business, they’re about the culture of the nightlife downtown,” St. Louis City spokesperson Nick Dunne said.

“It’s ensuring those who are visiting, those who live down here or own businesses, are accountable to keeping each other safe.”

The liquor license hearing will take place Friday morning at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The second hearing regarding public nuisance violations will occur on Sept. 20.