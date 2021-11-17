St. Louis restaurant wins award for best burger in the world

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis burger joint won the top prize at the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas. Mike Johnson, the co-owner of Hi-Pointe Drive-In, took home the title of burger champion on Nov. 9.

“Best burger in the Lou??? Naw. Best burger IN THE WORLD!” the restaurant posted on its Facebook and Instagram pages. “Mike brought it home!”

Chefs competing for the title had to create a burger made with Impossible vegetarian patties. Johnson added the plant-based meat substitute to Hi-Pointe’s renowned Cowboy Burger. It features two patties, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, chimichurri, and Sugarfire’s St. Louie barbecue sauce.

For extra flair, Johnson topped the burger off with cheese infused with beer from Boulevard Brewing Co.

If you want to taste the winning burger, it will be on the menu as a recurring daily special at all three Hi-Pointe locations.

Not only did Johnson bring home bragging rights, but he earned a $7,500 check for his masterpiece. Johnson is also the co-owner of Chicken Out and Sugarfire Smoke House.

Another Hi-Pointe chef, Adam Pritchett, finished in ninth place, joining Johnson in the top 10. Thirty-two chefs competed in the burger category.

Hi-Pointe congratulated Pritchett on Facebook and thanked him for all of his contributions.

“Adam is largely responsible for our burgs and is the inspiration and mind behind 99% of what we do,” the post reads. “And where we are today is largely due to him.”

A total of 1,400 chefs from 42 states and 15 countries competed across 11 different categories in the championships.