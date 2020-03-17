St. Louis restaurants coping with a not-so-festive St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was quiet in Dogtown and in Soulard as well, but businesses were open for carryout at John D. McGurks off Russell.”

While health and safety are on the minds of many, it was a different kind of St. Patrick’s Day for local restaurants.

“It was a tough decision to close for this day but, obviously, with everything going on, the social distancing is real and we’re going to respect that,” said Patrick Holloran, managing officer at McGurks. “This is a great holiday and we’re just gonna push this off, celebrate it when the virus passes; maybe in September.”

And while in-house dining is not an option right now, customers can expect carry-out, delivery, and drive-through service for the time being.

“We wanted to eat out and I knew that they serve some good food and I told some other people so I ordered them some food to get back to them,” said Andrew Bates, carryout diner.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced his administration was reaching out to fast-food restaurants, stating that drive-throughs will remain open.

“We will get through the tough times and we will close for probably a few weeks or a few months until the virus passes and will be open for to-go orders like a lot of other restaurants,” Holloran said.