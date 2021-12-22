St. Louis restaurants preparing for the holiday food rush

ST. LOUIS — Some restaurants in the St. Louis region said business has been great so far, and they don’t want to see a repeat of 2020.

Tabby Harvey, the manager of the Pit Stop in St. Louis, said he’s ready to serve customers throughout the holiday season and beyond.

“We could potentially shut down, but I think since we’ve already been through it once and people know how bad it affected people with the shutdown, they’re going to what they need to do to not let it shut down,” said Harvey.

Whether it’s delivery orders, take-out, indoor or outdoor dining, Harvey said the restaurant has what’s needed to remain open amid the pandemic.

“Regardless of what’s going on with the pandemic and the COVID variants and all that, people are still trying to get out to support local businesses and enjoy the Christmas season as much as they can,” Harvey said.

All bases are covered during one of the busiest times of the year for the foodservice industry.

“I mean everybody’s family comes into town,” Harvey said. “So, you have a lot of families that come in and eat that don’t want to cook because they’re about to cook.”

The Post Bar & Grill, which has three locations in St. Louis County, is also gearing up for the holiday rush.

General Manager Will Boyer said it helped keep people coming in safely at a needed time.

“This is the time where local businesses make a majority of their profit during just literally three weeks of the holiday season,” said Will Boyer, general manager of The Post.

Boyer said they plan to have socially-distanced seating for patrons.

“It allows a work environment to be able to come in here, and be able to be outdoor indoor and still have a nice comfortable Christmas party,” Boyer said.