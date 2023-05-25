ST. CHARLES — Historical Game Company Publishing and St. Charles County partnered to commemorate the Battle of St. Louis in a Revolutionary War Museum Exhibit. According to author and co-curator of the museum exhibit, Stephen L. Kling, Jr., St. Charles County was interested in this story in part because the founder of St. Charles County, Louis Blanchette, was one of the militiamen defending St. Louis when it was attacked.

The exhibit is at the St. Charles County Heritage Museum in St. Peters. The museum is open Saturday and Sunday and admission is free.

On Friday, May 26, a series of events will be held throughout the day:

Living history displays will immerse people in the past and let them watch reenactments of important events from the American Revolutionary War.

At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., historians will give talks about the historical importance of the exhibit.

At 1 p.m., there will be a talk with pictures about how the museum show came to be.

During the day, visitors can also take a guided walk of the exhibit to learn more about the Battle of St. Louis and how it fits into history as a whole.

There will also be an outdoor showing of the praised documentary “House of Thunder.” at 5 p.m. Preregistering is encouraged for the film.

Kling giving a tour of the new exhibit.

This film by HEC Media about the Battle of St. Louis has won awards like the Mid American Emmy and the St. Louis Filmmakers award. “House of Thunder” is based on the book by Kling.

During the Anglo-Spanish War, on May 26, 1780, the British led an unsuccessful attack on St. Louis, a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana that was built on the West Bank of the Mississippi River. This battle was also called the Battle of Fort San Carlos also known as the Battle of St. Louis.

Last year, The Historical Game Company Publishing and St. Charles County worked together on a museum exhibit about the American Revolutionary War in the West. The 42 hand-made mannequins in the exhibit tell the stories of people who were involved in the Battle of St. Louis.

These include names such as Madame Rigauche, Pierre Ignace dit Valentin, Madame Honore, George Rogers Clark, Fernando de Leyba, brave drummer boys, and strong young girls who were hurt in the attack.

Learn about the people who helped shape the country and the value of the Revolutionary War by going to the exhibit and commemoration events.