A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

ST. LOUIS – One lucky lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a scratchers ticket purchased at a St. Louis Schnucks.

The Missouri Lottery’s “Deck the Halls” Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at the Schnucks at 1032 Lemay Ferry Road.

The prize was won when the winner revealed at least three “holly” symbols and won the corresponding prize shown in the prize legend.

The Missouri Lottery says the game offers four chances to win the $50,000 prize. Currently, there is one prize unclaimed.

In 2022, Missouri Lottery players claimed 56 $50,000 wins across all Scratchers games. This amounts to $2.8 million in $50,000 Scratchers prizes distributed around the state.