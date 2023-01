ST. LOUIS — Today, we’ll learn more about Rosati-Kain High School’s future. Officials are going to hold a press conference to talk about plans, fundraising efforts, and the search for a new school president.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis had planned to close the all-girls Catholic school, but it will remain open as Rosati-Kain Academy. The school will be sponsored by St. Joseph Educational Ministries.