ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 67 years for committing six child sex crimes. He was convicted on June 28 for the sexual assault of an underage teen.

On Friday, August 25, Dexter Wade, 40, was sentenced to 67 years in prison for the six child sex crimes he committed in 2014 and 2015. A St. Louis County jury found Wade guilty of Statutory rape in the 1st Degree, three counts of Statutory sodomy in the 1st Degree, Statutory rape in the 2nd Degree, and Enticement of a Child.

The victim was an underage teen at a school where Wade worked as a security guard. The victim reported the crimes in 2020.