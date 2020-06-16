St. Louis Science Center, Art Museum prepare for Saturday reopening

ST. LOUIS – As King Louis IX kept watch outside the St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louisans were starting to enjoy the day in new, socially distant ways.

Art Hill was available and the Art Museum open entering in the east wing. Masks are required, as they will be at most Forest Park locations, like the St. Louis Science Center.

“Our entry process is everybody must have a ticket,” says Jackie Mollet, managing director of visitor services at St. Louis Science Center. “So, we encourage you to go online. There’s a lot of information on slsc.org to tell you how to prepare to come. We do require everybody over the age of 9 to wear a mask and everybody must have a general admission ticket, which they can get online or if you call our reservation office, we can set you up that way as well.”

“They do have to make a reservation online at our website it’s MOhistory.org,” says Katie Moon, Exhibits Manager Missouri Historical Society. “We’re still free. They just must have a printed-out ticket or show us their ticket on their phone.”

Across the park, the Missouri History Museum is also requiring mask ahead of its reopening.

Saturday is the public opening at the Missouri History Museum and the Science Center.

“The only difference is none of us have ever had a general admission ticket just to come in the building,” says Mollet. “So that helps us keep track of the occupancy requirements we must keep and stay by. And it gives people an arrival window, so we want you to come and enjoy the science center at your leisure. There’s no exit time we just must keep track of the occupancy.”

On Thursday and Friday, members will get a chance to enter off the Oakland Avenue entrance and enjoy the Science Center for the first time in 96 days.

“When you come into the building you’ll come into the main entrance,” says Mollet. “The planetarium entrance is closed right now so you’ll have to come in the main entrance side on Oakland and you’ll exit out Boeing Hall closer to the parking lot when you’re ready to leave.”

“You know, a museum doesn’t feel alive unless there are people in it,” says Moon. “So, we are very excited to welcome them back safely and to see their eyes.”

Many popular family attractions like the Science Center and History Museum have new hours to accommodate the amount of cleaning that’s required by St. Louis City and the CDC.

Check their website first to make a reservation for free entry.