Help make the St. Louis Science Center #1 in the country

ST. LOUIS- A panel of experts and USA Today’s 10Best editors have selected the Saint Louis Science Center as one of the nominees for Best Science Museum in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice for 2022. Click HERE to cast your vote everyday, once a day until 11am CST on Monday, March 14 to have our beloved St. Louis Sceince Center be named #1 in the country!

The Saint Louis Science Center offers a free place to learn and play through more than 700 interactive experiences across 10 galleries. The museum features an indoor-outdoor agricultural pavilion, a five-story OMNIMAX Theater and the McDonnell Planetarium.

Amongst the list of nominees for this esteemed title are:

1.Center of Science and Industry (COSI) – Columbus, Ohio

2.Michigan Science Center – Detroit

3.Great Lakes Science Center – Cleveland, OH

4.Tellus Science Museum – Cartersville, Georgia

5.The Franklin Institute – Philadelphia

6.Saint Louis Science Center – St. Louis

7.Museum of Science and Industry – Chicago

8.Rochester Museum & Science Center – Rochester, NY

9.National Air and Space Museum – Washington, DC

10.Bishop Museum – Honolulu, Hawaaii

Click HERE to cast your vote everyday, once a day until 11am CST on Monday, March 14 to have our beloved St. Louis Sceince Center be named #1 in the country!