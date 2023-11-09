LENEXA, KAN. — A St. Louis scrap metal facility is facing a stiff fine from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. SA Recycling LLC, based in St. Louis, Missouri, is set to pay $68,000 in civil penalties for alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act. The EPA claims the company didn’t adequately control stormwater runoff from its scrap metal recycling facility, risking pollution in the Mississippi River.

“Uncontrolled runoff from industrial facilities not only harms streams and rivers, but it also limits the public’s use and enjoyment of those waters,” states David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

EPA alleges SA Recycling failed to comply with its Clean Water Act permit, including neglecting pollution prevention practices, inspections, and employee training. In addition to the penalty, SA Recycling is addressing the violations with an EPA compliance order, costing an estimated $44,000.

SA Recycling operates in over 130 locations across 15 states. There are eight locations in the St. Louis area. The EPA did not indicate which facility is facing the fine and there are several located along the Mississippi River at St. Louis. The facilities handle metal recycling, green waste, and also have a foundry for ingot processing.