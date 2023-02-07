ST. LOUIS – One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis City recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mitchell’s Package Liquor & Convenience in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. One woman the prize from the “Millionaire Blowout” game.

“I just felt lucky! I’m shocked. I’m excited! I’m going to have my whole family out,” the anonymous winning player told Missouri Lottery.

According to ScratchOffOdds.com, the odds of winning a $1 million prize from Millionare Blowout are around 1 out of every 400,000 people. Winning a prize in general for the game, at least smaller ones, the odds are about 1 of every 3.