ST. LOUIS — A daily Missouri Lottery scratchers player finally hit the jackpot. The $100,000 Super Crossword ticket was purchased at a Gas Mart on Hampton Avenue. The player says he regularly purchases the tickets with his coffee at around 4 a.m. He says it has been a part of his morning routine for years.

The player knew he was a winner when he saw the 20X multiplier symbol. That meant he was a top-prize winner.

This $5 game was released on July 12 and there are still five more $100,000 prizes remaining. The average chance of winning anything in this game is around one in four.

including $5 prizes. Around $9.5 million in unclaimed prizes remain in this game.