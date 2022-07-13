ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone scratching a “Bonus Word Crossword” scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery won $50,000. They claimed the prize at the regional office in St. Louis on July 5.

The $3 ticket was sold at the “On the Run” convenience store on Olive Road near 170. The Missouri Lottery says that there are seven additional top prizes left to win in this game.

The odds of winning anything in this game, including a $3 prize, is around one in 3.85. Those are pretty good odds for a Missouri scratchers game. This game started on March 22 and there are still 16 million in unclaimed prizes left to win.