St. Louis seeing a return to normalcy

ST. LOUIS – An eventful weekend for St. Louis is giving people a sense of normalcy. After a year of lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19, baseball is back and life is picking up downtown.
From what we experienced Saturday with the rain and chilly wind, you almost can’t believe we are having such a beautifully sunny Sunday. The weather and events going on in St. Louis are giving people hope we are headed in the right direction.
With the curfews lifting in St. Louis City and County, we are seeing more activity in bars, restaurants and casinos. People out and about today say this weekend almost felt normal.
The City of St. Louis Health Department said they and their partners have administered over 31,000 doses of the COVID vaccine to date. As we see more vaccines rolling out and great weather, residents are predicting a positive turnaround from last year.