St. Louis seeks Royal Rumble seat fillers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you know any professional wrestling fans who want to see the WWE’s Royal Rumble for free? Explore St. Louis is looking for volunteers to fill seats for the main event on January 29, 2022.

Two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches headline the event. The winners go to the Championship match at WrestleMania in Dallas. The show will be televised on pay-per-view and Peacock.

They are looking for able-bodied adults who are able to show up an hour and a half before showtime. You can even sign up with friends and family, but there is no guarantee that you will be seated together. Masks will be mandatory for the show.

This January’s Royal Rumble will take place in the largest venue in the event’s history. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least 40,000 fans are expected to attend.

The Dome at the America’s Center had a capacity of 66,965 for football games when the Rams played in downtown St. Louis. But, it has been set up to accommodate over 80,000 people for other events.