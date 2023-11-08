ST. LOUIS – Wednesday brought record-breaking warmth to the St. Louis region. The daily high reached 83 degrees, breaking a record for the warmest temperature in St. Louis on Nov. 8.

Wednesday’s mark officially breaks a record of 82 degrees from 2005.

For nearly a week, there’s been a pattern of unseasonably warm temperatures in the St. Louis area. Temperatures have peaked around the 70s for the last several days.

Along with this record, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a high likelihood of above-average temperatures for St. Louis and much of the Midwest over the next two weeks.

That said, a cold front could bring a chance of showers by late Wednesday evening and a noticeable cooldown. Temperatures could dip into the 50s overnight and climb back up to the low 60s by Thursday.