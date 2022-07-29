ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis has organized mobile command centers for neighborhoods hit hard by flash flooding this week, providing emergency resources for families in need.

The mobile command centers will allow flood victims to pick up several critical items, including food, water, PPE and hygiene and cleaning supplies. As of Friday evening, sites have been set up in the Ellendale and Kingshighway West neighborhoods.

“Throughout the week, I’ve toured impacted neighborhoods and heard from residents about how devastating record rainfall and floods have been,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “We are mobilizing every resource at our disposal at every level of government to ensure City residents who have been affected can get the support they need.”

St. Louis city leaders have also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to create an emergency resource center at the organization’s headquarters, which is assisting displaced residents with hotel locations.

“The Department of Public Safety is engaging each of our divisions to ensure people can stay safe in their neighborhoods,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. “We encourage City residents in need to visit the mobile command centers closest to them to get the help they need.”

In addition to the mobile command centers, the City of St. Louis Department of Health has assembled and distributed 50 care kits. To stay up-to-date with the latest flooding response efforts from St. Louis City, click here.