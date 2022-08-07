ST. LOUIS – Flooded neighborhoods are now getting hit over and over again every time it rains.

In Rock Hill, homeowners on Des Peres road along Warson Woods Creek said a retaining wall collapsed during the overnight storms Thursday. The wall collapsed and debris backed up in storm drains.

According to people in the area, the wall was built by the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. MSD said it will send a team of engineers there this week so they can look at the situation and come up with a possible solution for the homeowners.