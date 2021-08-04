St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s ‘Othello’ coming to a park near you

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With the break from the heat, it’s another great night for outdoor activities. A trip to the Muny is a St. Louis summertime staple, but what if the plays came to you?

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is known for staging free Shakespearean plays in the Glen in Forest Park. But now, the Festival’s TourCo is taking their production of “Othello” on the road.

They will visit 24 parks across Missouri and Illinois through Aug. 29.

“Every show is different because of the setting, because of the scenery. So it has been an adventure,” said Jason J. Little who plays the lead in “Othello.”

Audiences can come to a park near them for a 90-minute adaptation of the classic Shakespeare tragedy.

“We’re going to be around town, north county to south city. Just all over. Please come out. Bring wine, food, your children. Be a good time. Spend time with nature.”

The actors are loving performing and the break from typical August heat.

“This week’s pretty cool. Next week’s supposed to be a little hotter. But whatever comes with it, we’re just going to use it as a character,” Little said.

And no worries if you aren’t well versed in Shakespeare. Before the show, there is a living study guide to help you understand the play.

“Come out. It’s a good time. There’s nothing wrong with learning something new. And a lot of things that are going on are things that are going on today,” Little said.

The tour started Tuesday in East St. Louis and continued Wednesday at Tower Grove Park. Thursday’s show will be in St. Louis Place Park. Almost all show times are at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for a list of all show locations.