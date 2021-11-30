St. Louis shares eligibility requirements for $500 direct COVID relief payments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some in St. Louis will be eligible for $500 direct cash payments from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. You can apply for assistance starting on December 18, 2021, through the city’s website.

In August Mayor Tishaura Jones approved $5 million to cover the payments. The city estimates that over 9,000 households are eligible.

City residents who earn 80 percent of the Area Median Income and those who have lost income because of the pandemic are encouraged to apply. Lost income can mean anything from losing a job, reduced work hours, funeral expenses, medical bills, and more.

This is what 80 percent of Area Median Income is according to St. Louis:

Household Size 80% AMI 1 $47,550 2 $54,350 3 $61,150 4 $67,900 5 $73,350 6 $78,800 7 $84,200 8 $89,650

“Before applications open, we are urging interested St. Louis residents to prepare and organize the material they will need to apply. We are working as quickly as possible within the program parameters that were proposed and passed by the Board of Aldermen to begin the application process and deliver more than 9,000 St. Louis families the support they need,” writes Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin.

Only one person per household will be eligible for the $500 payment. They must prove that they have lived in the city for a year before submitting the application. See a full list of the requirements here.