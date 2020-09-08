Additional St. Louis City sheriffs to begin patrolling Metrolink stations

ST. LOUIS – Deputy Sheriffs with the city of St. Louis will begin patrolling the Metrolink stations Metrotransit Centers, and MetroLink trains beginning in December.

Metrolink expects this heightened law-enforcement on their transportation to help with safety and quality of rights. The officers will also be able to help security employees already working with metro transit.

Metro Transit Security Specialists currently patrolling are made up of contracted security guards and officers from the St. Louis County Police Department, Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department, and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

