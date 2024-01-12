ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Tucker Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. for a shooting where they discovered two victims.

The first victim, Michael Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. He was 46.

Another victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered from a gunshot wound to his face and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.