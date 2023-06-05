ST. LOUIS – Evan Dorsey’s mother, sister, and brother spent the last year and a half splitting up shifts, so they could be by the bedside of their loved one. Dorsey died last month from injuries sustained in a 2021 shooting.

Dorsey was shot in St. Louis while driving his work truck on the morning of October 7, 2021. He then crashed near Mimika and Garasche avenues. There have been no arrests, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A spokesperson for the department said the investigation continues.

Dorsey was rushed to the hospital after he was shot, but his injuries left him unable to speak another word. He was moved to various rehab facilities and died last month. Dorsey was 42 years old when he was shot. He was 43 years old when he died.

Family members said restrictions due to COVID-19 and the fact their loved one was a crime victim created additional hurdles.

“It was very emotionally and physically draining to make sure that he was okay and to fight with a lot of the facilities to make sure he was having proper care,” said Tiffiney Mills, Dorsey’s sister.

Vickie Boyd, Dorsey’s mother, recalls talking to him, playing music for him, and giving him hugs while visiting.

“Every day,” she said. “That’s all I could do.”

“He just fought all the way up until the end,” said Byron Dorsey, Evan’s brother. “Even when the doctors didn’t think he would pull through, he pulled through.”

Evan’s family is now shifting their efforts to find justice. They hope anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video from that morning will come forward.

Tipsters calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) are anonymous and eligible for a reward. Anyone with information can also call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.

Family members also hope anyone thinking about violence will think twice about the unthinkable struggles their family endured.

“I don’t really think that they understand the reach it has through a family or just a child walking and seeing that in their neighborhood,” Mills said. “People just really need to think, take a minute, breathe, and realize that it’s going to affect much more than what you may have originally thought about.”