ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some St. Louis area shoppers were already taking advantage of Black Friday bargains on Wednesday. Wildwood resident Josette Bradford started her holiday shopping back in October. She was wrapping up her list while keeping safety in mind as she shopped in Chesterfield.

“I try to park close and park in a spot where it’s visible,” Bradford said.

Some area police departments have seen a recent increase in car break-ins. Corporal Corey Hawkins-Byrd, North County Police Cooperative, said it’s not unusual to see more car break-ins during the holiday season and said victims often leave valuable items in plain sight.

“Remember to take those valuable items out,” Hawkins-Bird said.

He also advises shoppers to find spots in well-lit areas and near security cameras. Hawkins-Bird also cautions shoppers not to walk to the cars with their arms filled with bags or purses hanging away from their bodies.

“Make sure everything is as close to your body as possible and just be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Police will also be looking out for any intoxicated drivers this holiday weekend. Hawkins-Bird encourages anyone indulging in alcohol to plan ahead and have a designated driver.

In the St. Louis area, there are a limited number of free Lyft rides available this holiday weekend.