ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill regulating short-term rentals like AirBnBs. The Board of Aldermen gave final approval to the measures on Friday.

Owners will now need permits to operate short-term rentals. They must also have a contact person available 24 hours a day in case of an emergency. Violators could have their permits revoked and face a $500 fine.

The move comes after several problem parties, and even deadly interactions involving teens in downtown rental properties.

Jones went on to say that short-term rentals are vital to the revenue and economy of the city and they are welcome in St. Louis.