ST. LOUIS — A Missouri lotto player hit the Show Me Cash jackpot for the September 8 drawing. Her dream came true when she found out that she won $230,000.

“I had went out celebrating the night before with girlfriends, and I couldn’t sleep that night,” the player tells the Missouri Lottery. “I got up and I was like, ‘Well, let me just check my lottery numbers.’ So I thought I was dreaming!”

The ticket was purchased at the Crown Mart on Martin Luther King Drive n St. Louis. The player has been using the same number for years.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $360,000. The chance of winning that jackpot is around one in 575,757.