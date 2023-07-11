ST. LOUIS — A long-time lotto player won the Show Me Cash jackpot for the June 28 drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn that night and was sold at the QuikTrip at 9101 Gravois Road.

The man who won often plays the Show Me Cash and Cash4Life games. He did not expect this response from the clerk when he handed her the ticket.

“She just goes, ‘Oh my God, you just won $128,000!’” he said.

“It was very surreal,” he added. “It’s a great feeling.”

The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. Over $1.7 million has been awarded in Show Me Cash prizes so far this year. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. Tonight’s drawing is for $99,000.